Mrs Nora Casterton Clay Cross Mrs Nora May Casterton of Clay Cross has passed away at The Old Vicarage Care Home, aged 82.
Born in Chesterfield, Nora lived in her bungalow at Wingerworth for 64 years.
She liked gardening, walking and watching soaps on television. She was a dog lover.
Nora was predeceased by her husband Arthur Casterton. She is survived by her daughter Carol, son-in-law Andy, grandchildren Jonny and Jack who all live in USA.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 3.00pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020