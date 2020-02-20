Home

Mrs Norma Bladon Pilsley Mrs Norma Bladon of Pilsley has passed away at Royal Hospital, Chesterfield, aged 86.
Born in Hathern, Leicestershire, Norma was a local resident for 78 years.
She was a housewife and mum who liked visiting Derbyshire countryside and garden centres. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, crossword puzzles, decoupage, knitting and crocheting.
Norma was predeceased by her husband Jack Bladon and son Richard. She is survived by her sons Tony, Ian, Philip, Peter
and daughter Merryn,
13 grandchildren,
six great-grandchildren and
two due in 2020.
The funeral service takes place at St Mary's Church, Pilsley on Friday February 21, 2020 at 11.00am followed by burial.
Funeral Directors: S.Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton Derbyshire. (01773 872207)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
