Norman Hodgkinson

Norman Hodgkinson Notice
Mr Norman Hodgkinson Clay Cross Lifelong Clay Cross resident
Mr Norman Hodgkinson has passed away at home, aged 72.
Norman worked at Wadham Kenning as a panel beater for over 40 years.
His hobbies included clock collecting, he liked to play a number of instruments, liked his tv and playing bingo in the local pubs.
Norman leaves his sons Mark and Alan, daughters-in-law Nicola and Katie, grandchildren Ryan, Tiffany, Jamie, Michaela, Kelsey, Ethan and Thomas, sister Rita, brother-in-law Mel and sister Sylvia.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 20, 2020 at St Bartholomews Church at 10.30am burial at Danesmoor Cemetery at 11.15am.
Funeral Directors: J.J.Needham & Son, 2 Thanet Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield.
(01246 273935)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
