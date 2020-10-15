|
Mr Pal Hegedus Birdholme Mr Pal Hegedus, of Birdholme, has passed away at home,
aged 82 years.
Born in Kecskemet, Hungary,
Pal has been a local resident
for 57 years.
Pal worked as a Railway Guard for 43 years and has been retired for the last 20 years.
He enjoyed watching football, DIY, spending time with his family and visiting his homeland of Hungary.
Pal leaves behind his wife Mary Hegedus, children Elizabeth, Paul, Neil and Jane, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on 22nd October 2020 at 1.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors:
The Co-operative Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield,
S40 1AZ, tel. 01246 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020