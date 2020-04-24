|
|
|
Mrs Pam Ward Barlow Mrs Pamela Mary Ward (Nee Chapman) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 11th of April at the age of 79. A beloved wife, mum, Nan Nan and sister, she is survived by her husband of 58 years, two daughters, two grandsons and brother.
Born in Barlow and a lifelong resident, Pam was public spirited having contributed greatly to the village community over the years. She particularly enjoyed the dressing of the Commonside Well, having been involved with it since 1976.
She was an avid gardener and loved to spend time tending her many plants. Pam had a creative side, attending a local craft group with her friends, especially enjoying to knit and crochet. She was also renowned for her home baking.
Pam will be fondly remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions, the Funeral service which is to be held on Wednesday 29th April, at 11:30 at Barlow Church, may only be attended by immediate family. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date, family and friends will be notified in advance. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that any donations in memory of Pam may be made to NGS Macmillan Unit (CRH). (There will also be an opportunity to donate at the future Memorial Celebration).
Funeral Directors, B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020