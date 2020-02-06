|
|
|
Mrs Pamela Cropper Brimington Life long Brimington resident Mrs Pamela Cropper has passed away at home with her son and daughter, aged 90.
Pamela worked as a coffee bar assistant at Peter Webster Centre.
She liked going to Brimington Care Group, enjoyed baking, knitting, plants, a nice garden, going on holidays, spending time with her family, the great grandchildren and the family dog visiting and listening to Elvis music.
Pamela was predeceased by her husband Harry, she is survived by son Larry and his wife Jane, daughter Anne, four grandchildren Andrea and husband Steve, Vicky and husband Johnathon, Sarah and husband Johnathon, Luke and partner Anna, great-grandchildren Elijah, Saul, Olivia, Louie, Harrianne, Kizzey, John, Erin and Charlotte. Pamela was predeceased by much loved great-grandson Zachary.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 10.00 am at Brimington Methodist Church followed by burial at Brimington Cemetery. The reception will be held at Ringwood Hall Hotel, everyone welcome.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020