|
|
|
Mrs Pamela Gee Glapwell Mrs Pamela Rose Gee, of Glapwell has passed away at Millfield Nursing Home, Bolsover, aged 87.
Born in Stonebroom and a lifelong local resident, Pamela worked at William Hollins Spinners for 35 years, then was a Home Help with DCC for 20 years.
She enjoyed being with her family, Glapwell Lunch Club, bingo and holidays at Derbyshire Miners Home.
Pamela was predeceased by her husband Douglas and son Andrew. She leaves daughters Angela and Karan, grandson Gavin and great-grandson Tom.
The funeral service takes place on October 15, 2020, St John's Church, Ault Hucknall, Chesterfield, at 11am, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Funeral directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield (01246 855101).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020