Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen Pledger Independent Funeral Director (Holmewood, Chesterfield)
Heath Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5RA
01246 855101
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Gee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Gee

Notice Condolences

Pamela Gee Notice
Mrs Pamela Gee Glapwell Mrs Pamela Rose Gee, of Glapwell has passed away at Millfield Nursing Home, Bolsover, aged 87.
Born in Stonebroom and a lifelong local resident, Pamela worked at William Hollins Spinners for 35 years, then was a Home Help with DCC for 20 years.
She enjoyed being with her family, Glapwell Lunch Club, bingo and holidays at Derbyshire Miners Home.
Pamela was predeceased by her husband Douglas and son Andrew. She leaves daughters Angela and Karan, grandson Gavin and great-grandson Tom.
The funeral service takes place on October 15, 2020, St John's Church, Ault Hucknall, Chesterfield, at 11am, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Funeral directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield (01246 855101).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -