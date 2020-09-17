|
Mrs Pamela Grosse Tibshelf Mrs Pamela Grosse of Tibshelf has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89 years.
Born in Clay Cross, Pamela has been a lifelong local resident.
Pamela was a
devoted housewife.
She enjoyed cooking,
gardening and reading.
Pamela leaves behind her husband Colin Grosse, children Michael, Frances and Christopher, three
grandchildren Andrew, Paul and Amy and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Tibshelf St John the Baptist Church on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 2pm, followed by burial.
Funeral Directors: S Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 6JT,
Tel: 01773 872207
