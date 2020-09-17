Home

Pamela Grosse

Pamela Grosse Notice
Mrs Pamela Grosse Tibshelf Mrs Pamela Grosse of Tibshelf has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89 years.
Born in Clay Cross, Pamela has been a lifelong local resident.
Pamela was a
devoted housewife.
She enjoyed cooking,
gardening and reading.
Pamela leaves behind her husband Colin Grosse, children Michael, Frances and Christopher, three
grandchildren Andrew, Paul and Amy and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Tibshelf St John the Baptist Church on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 2pm, followed by burial.
Funeral Directors: S Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 6JT,
Tel: 01773 872207
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
