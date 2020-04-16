Home

Mrs Pamela Johnson Duckmanton Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Pamela Johnson of Duckmanton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Pamela worked as a cook for over 50 years and retired at age 76 having started at age 15 in domestic service in Harrow-on-the-Hill.
She enjoyed knitting caps for premature babies, travel and socialising with her sister Ena.
Pamela leaves her husband Eric, sons Kevin and Paul, daughter Sally, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be at a later date, for details please contact Funeral Directors.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
