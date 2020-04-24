Home

Mrs Pamela Sedgwick Brimington Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Pamela Sedgwick of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 59.
Pamela started working at H.L.Browns then in many admin roles at Remploy, North East Derbyshire Council, leaving to become a full time mum and in later years a carer
She enjoyed time with her family and liked reading, music and dancing.
Pamela leaves her husband Andrew Sedgwick, sons Ben and Daniel.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 10.00am.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield. (01246 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020
