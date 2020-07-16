|
Miss Pamela Wingfield (Pam) Staveley Miss Pamela Wingfield (Pam) of
The Staveley Centre Care Home has passed away aged 85 years at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Born in Chesterfield, Pam moved from Sanforth Street, Whittington Moor to Park Lane, Newbold in the early 90's, where she lived until she went into the care home permanently in January 2018. She has been a lifelong local resident.
Pam worked as a clerical assistant at Robinson's, Mother's Pride Bakery, Mason's Sheepbridge Offices, NCB Wingerworth, then she finished her career at North East Derbyshire District Council, Saltergate. She took early retirement in August 1993.
Pam enjoyed going on holidays abroad and visiting lots of countries, she also enjoyed going on cruises and seeing many wonderful places. She also loved ballroom dancing and going to jazz clubs, watching old films and walking.
Pam leaves behind her goddaughter Sharon.
Funeral to be held on 21st July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020