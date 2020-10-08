Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Ball

Notice Condolences

Pat Ball Notice
Mrs Pat Ball Newbold Mrs Pat Ball of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Pat has been a lifelong local resident.
Pat was a retired Warehouse Operative and has been retired for 5 years from working at Peak Pharmacy.
She enjoyed holidays abroad, especially Spain and Canada, socialising and playing bingo.
Pat leaves behind her husband John Ball, children Robert Snowball and Debi Bird and grandaughter Rona K Bird.
Funeral Service at Chesterfield Crematorium on 8th October 2020 at 14-30.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -