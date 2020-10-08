|
|
|
Mrs Pat Ball Newbold Mrs Pat Ball of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Pat has been a lifelong local resident.
Pat was a retired Warehouse Operative and has been retired for 5 years from working at Peak Pharmacy.
She enjoyed holidays abroad, especially Spain and Canada, socialising and playing bingo.
Pat leaves behind her husband John Ball, children Robert Snowball and Debi Bird and grandaughter Rona K Bird.
Funeral Service at Chesterfield Crematorium on 8th October 2020 at 14-30.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020