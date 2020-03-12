|
Councillor Patricia Cooper Stanfree Lifelong Chesterfield resident Councillor Mrs Patricia (Pat) Anne Cooper of Stanfree has passed away at Ashgate Hospice,aged 73.
Pat was a retired children's nursery manager. She served as Town and District Councillor and formerly was Chair of Stanfree Community Centre.
Pat enjoyed travelling, cruising, gardening, arts and crafts.
Pat is survived by her husband Paul Cooper, daughters Tanya, Angela and Rachael, sons-in-law Neill, Steve and Ian, four grandsons and three granddaughters.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 20, 2020 at 2.30pm at St Mary and St Laurence Parish Church, Bolsover, followed by cremation at Chesterfield. Family flowers only please. Donations to Ashgate Hospice and Helen's Trust.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020