Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Cooper

Notice Condolences

Patricia Cooper Notice
Councillor Patricia Cooper Stanfree Lifelong Chesterfield resident Councillor Mrs Patricia (Pat) Anne Cooper of Stanfree has passed away at Ashgate Hospice,aged 73.
Pat was a retired children's nursery manager. She served as Town and District Councillor and formerly was Chair of Stanfree Community Centre.
Pat enjoyed travelling, cruising, gardening, arts and crafts.
Pat is survived by her husband Paul Cooper, daughters Tanya, Angela and Rachael, sons-in-law Neill, Steve and Ian, four grandsons and three granddaughters.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 20, 2020 at 2.30pm at St Mary and St Laurence Parish Church, Bolsover, followed by cremation at Chesterfield. Family flowers only please. Donations to Ashgate Hospice and Helen's Trust.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -