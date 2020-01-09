|
Mrs Patricia Downs Bolsover Mrs Patricia Rhoda Downs of Bolsover has passed away at Creswell.
Patricia was a lifelong Bolsover resident, she worked as a sewing machinist at Meridian, Bolsover, was a dinner lady at Brockley County Primary School.
She regularly took cruises, liked walking her dog and enjoyed reading and shopping.
Patricia was wife of the late John. She leaves sons and daughter Steven, Jill and Simon, Nellie the dog, five grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on January 11, 2020 at 1.30pm.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020