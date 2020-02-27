|
|
|
Mrs Patricia Ducker Bolsover Mrs Patricia Anne Ducker of Bolsover has passed away,
aged 77.
Born in Sheffield, Patricia was a Derbyshire resident for
30 years.
She worked as a care worker at Valley View Day Centre and has been retired for twelve years.
Her hobbies included shopping, watching Coronation Street, supporting Manchester United FC. She enjoyed holidays in Cornwall, visiting family and friends and going out for meals.
Patricia is survived by her husband Barry Ducker, daughters Susan and Karon, Sons-in-law Paul and Alan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 6, 2020 at 11.30 am at Bolsover Parish Church followed by burial at Oxcroft Lane Cemetery.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020