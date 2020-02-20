|
Mrs Patricia Glossop Chesterfield Mrs Patricia Joan Glossop, known as Joan, of Chesterfield, has passed away at The Green Nursing Home, Dronfield, aged 92.
A resident of Chesterfield for over 68 years, Joan followed a career in nursing and in care of the elderly, she was the Care Home Manager at Brendon House Care Home for many years and previously at Red House Care Home, Sheffield Road.
Her interests included holidays with her husband and friends, gardening, cooking, reading and spending time with her family.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Charles and leaves son David, daughter-in-law Lesley, daughter Jennifer, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 28, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am.
Family flowers only, any donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020