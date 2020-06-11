|
Mrs Patricia Hawes Chesterfield Mrs Patricia Hawes of Darwin Road, Chesterfield, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 80.
Born in Chesterfield, Patricia was a lifelong local resident.
Prior to retirement, Patricia worked as a cook and then a secretary at Wigley Primary School for 25 years.
Patricia loved the Peak District and countryside, she created cross stitch pictures, enjoyed travel, she was a lifelong CFC supporter and season ticket holder and she was devoted to her family.
Patricia is survived by her husband Stan Hawes, her children Jane, Jeremy, Samantha and Matthew, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on Monday June 8, 2020 at 1.30pm.
Funeral director: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield
S41 7AJ. Tel: 01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020