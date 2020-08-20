|
Mrs Patricia (Pat) Irene Hickman
(née Wilson) Chesterfield Mrs Patricia Irene Hickman passed away peacefully at home, after a long struggle with Dementia, aged 88.
She was a lifelong resident of Holymoorside.
Pat worked as a primary school teacher of over 30 years. She taught briefly at Holymoorside Village School and then late Brampton and Old Hall Juniors before retiring in 1992.
Mrs Hickman was very proud of the home she and her husband built and created a beautiful garden there. She was a wonderful cook and loved entertaining and socialising with friends. She and her husband enjoyed many road trips through Europe and following her retirement she enjoyed french and italian classes.
She also loved reading and poetry.
She is survived by husband Clive, son Paul, daughter Stephanie, and brother and sister in law David and Pat.
Pat's funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 24th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to The Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield
(01246 566592)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020