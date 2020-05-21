|
Hutton
Patricia Alice
Dronfield Woodhouse Patricia Alice (nee Candler) Hutton, born 9th October 1943 to Richard and Maude Candler.
Died on the 12th May 2020 peacefully at home with family after a long illness.
A native of Scarborough and later of Dronfield Woodhouse, Derbyshire for over 40 years, she spent a 35 year career teaching infants, primary and pupils with special educational needs in Sheffield and Chesterfield.
She was a talented amateur artist and writer as well as a keen follower of local and national sport, particularly F1, Cricket, Football and
Golf, succesfully managing
local Junior Cricket Clubs
to Cup and League success.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John, and was a devoted mother to Carl
and Wayne and Grandmother
to Jake, Catlin, Izzy and Erin.
Funeral taking place at Brimington Crematorium on Friday 29th May 4pm
Family flowers only. All donations to Ashgate Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020