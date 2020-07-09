|
Mrs Patricia May Preece Chesterfield Mrs Patricia May Preece of Broom Drive, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 72.
Born in Chesterfield, Patricia has been a lifelong local resident.
Patricia worked as a cleaner
at College for many years.
Patricia enjoyed playing bingo, going on holidays with family, especially Skegness and Scotland.
Patricia leaves behind her husband Kenneth Preece, children Mark, Julie and Linda, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on Wednesday 15th July 2020 at 10.50am at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020