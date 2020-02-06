Home

Patricia Thorp

Patricia Thorp Notice
Mrs Patricia Thorp Walton Mrs Patricia Ann Thorp of Walton, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 74.
Born in Glossop, Patricia was a local resident for 46 years.
She worked for Chesterfield
Co-op for many years then trained as a carer, working as a carer until her retirement approximately five years ago.
Patricia enjoyed cooking, reading and having holidays
with family and friends.
Patricia leaves her husband Anthony Francis Thorp,
son Andrew, daughter Tracey, seven grandchildren and two
great -grandchildren.
Patricia was predeceased by her daughter Lesley.
Requiem Mass is due to take place on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11.00 am at the Church of the Annunciation, Spencer Street, Chesterfield, followed by burial at Spital Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
