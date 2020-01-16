|
Patrick Quigley Wingerworth Mr Patrick Quigley, of Wingerworth, has passed away at home, on December 25, 2019, aged 73.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Patrick worked for Smokeless Fuels (Carbonisation Plant), until retirement.
His interests included sea fishing, watching football, holidays abroad, watching television, socialising and his family was very important to him.
Patrick leaves his wife Joyce, son Shaun, daughter Tina, grandchildren Jade, Corey, Jodie and Josie, brother Michael and sister Teresa.
The funeral service takes place on Monday January 27, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 13.50hrs.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield (01246 862142).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020