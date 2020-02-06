Home

Mr Paul Davies Calow Mr Paul Davies, of Calow, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 59.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Paul was a self employed joiner.
His interests included fishing, Formula One, holidays in Cornwall and spending time with his family.
Paul leaves his wife Susan, daughters Emma and Holly.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 14, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 9.30am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
