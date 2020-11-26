|
Mr Paul Johnson Grangewood Mr Paul Johnson, of Grangewood, has passed away at home, aged 57.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Paul was a courier.
His interests included watching football, cricket, horse racing, television dramas and listening to music.
Paul leaves his wife Jane, sons Daniel, David, Lewis and seven grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November 27, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020