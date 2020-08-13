|
Mr Paul Raybould Brampton Mr Paul Raybould of Brampton, Chesterfield passed away at home, aged 69 years.
Paul was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield and was a retired furnace man at Chesterfield Cylinders.
He enjoyed fishing, watching tv, socialising and spending time with the family, also walking, horse racing and playing cards.
Paul leaves behind his partner Janice Rodgers, daughter Kim Shaw and son-in-law Chris, three grandchildren James, Emma and Louise.
His funeral will take place on Wednesday 19th August 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, tel Chesterfield 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020