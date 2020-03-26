|
Mr Paul Richardson Chesterfield Mr Paul Richardson, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 62.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Paul was a joiner from leaving school until 1978. He then worked for GKN as a machine operator until 2000, when he took early retirement due to ill health.
His interests included sport programmes, computers, archery, wildlife programmes, golfing games.
Paul leaves his wife Lesley Lyn Richardson, Mum and Dad, one sister, three brothers, nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephew.
The funeral service takes place on Friday April 3, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 211555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020