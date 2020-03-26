Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Richardson

Notice Condolences

Paul Richardson Notice
Mr Paul Richardson Chesterfield Mr Paul Richardson, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 62.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Paul was a joiner from leaving school until 1978. He then worked for GKN as a machine operator until 2000, when he took early retirement due to ill health.
His interests included sport programmes, computers, archery, wildlife programmes, golfing games.
Paul leaves his wife Lesley Lyn Richardson, Mum and Dad, one sister, three brothers, nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephew.
The funeral service takes place on Friday April 3, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 211555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -