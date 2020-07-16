|
|
|
Mr Paul Barrie Taylor Holme Hall Mr Paul Barrie Taylor of Holme Hall, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 58 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Paul has been a lifelong local resident.
Paul was a huge Manchester United fan and was passionate about football. Paul adored his family and his dog.
He leaves behind his girlfriend Caroline, children Tasha and Ryan and two grandchildren Leo and Harry.
Funeral to be held on Wednesday 22nd July at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020