Mr Paul John Wickins Inkersall Mr Paul John Wickins of Matlock Drive, Inkersall, Chesterfield passed away at home aged 63.
Born in Mastin Moor, Paul was a lifelong local resident. He was a Chemical Process Operator for Staveley Chemicals for over 40 years until 2015 and he continued working until his illness forced him to retire.
Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, he also enjoyed walking, reading and family holidays.
Paul leaves his wife Elaine, children Benjamin, Melanie, Sarah and Joshua and seven grandchildren.
Funeral takes place on Thursday 21st May at 10.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield. 01246 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020