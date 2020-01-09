Home

Pauline Farrow Notice
Mrs Pauline Farrow Chesterfield Mrs Pauline Farrow nee Shaw has passed away on December 25, 2019, at Swallownest Care Home aged 89.
Pauline was beloved wife of the late Syd, mum to Sue, son-in-law Steve, nan to Helen and Lee,
gan gan to Liam.
She was born in Birmingham and worked as a post office clerk.
Pauline had hobbies of reading, egg decorating and gardening.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 12.50.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to RNIB.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
