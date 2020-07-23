|
|
|
Miss Pauline Greensmith Miss Pauline Greensmith
has passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77 years after an illness.
Pauline was born in Kirkby, Nottinghamshire.
Pauline worked as a receptionist at Clay Cross Surgery and also worked in the Shoulder of Mutton pub, Hasland
until her retirement.
Pauline loved to tend to her garden and was also an accomplished dancer.
Pauline also loved to join her friends Brenda and Shirley in H.W.M Club.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020