Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Greensmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Greensmith

Notice Condolences

Pauline Greensmith Notice
Miss Pauline Greensmith Miss Pauline Greensmith
has passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77 years after an illness.
Pauline was born in Kirkby, Nottinghamshire.
Pauline worked as a receptionist at Clay Cross Surgery and also worked in the Shoulder of Mutton pub, Hasland
until her retirement.
Pauline loved to tend to her garden and was also an accomplished dancer.
Pauline also loved to join her friends Brenda and Shirley in H.W.M Club.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -