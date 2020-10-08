|
Mrs Pauline McAuliffe Dronfield Mrs Pauline McAuliffe of Dronfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 78 years.
Born in Dronfield,
Pauline has been a lifelong local resident. Pauline was a devoted housewife.
She was interested in cubs and scouting, musicals, church and dancing.
Pauline leaves behind her husband Verdun McAuliffe, sons Gareth and Lyndon and two grandchildren Joe and Jackson.
Funeral service to be held at Brimington Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020