Pauline Stoppard
Pauline was born in Chesterfield on March 23 1934 to Cyril and Alice Baker who lived in Sutton Spring Wood near Chesterfield centre. She spent all of her adult life as a State Registered Nurse working at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital and finished her career at the Chatsworth Suite as Night Sister supervisor some 50 years later. In 1956 she married her husband Ben and they resided in Chesterfield.
Pauline spent many years holidaying in Spain with her sister Margaret and also travelled many times to Australia with her sister and later on her own when Margaret moved to Australia. Upon her retirement from nursing she moved to Hertfordshire to live with her son Nick and his family but always missed her life in Chesterfield. Pauline was a keen gardener and she filled her garden with an assortment of flowers and vegetables.
She is predeceased by her husband Ben. She leaves behind sons Christopher and Nick, their wives Pam and Mary, grandchildren Matthew, Nicholas and Abigail, great grandchildren, Francis and Edward.
The funeral will be held at the Lincoln Crematorium on 12th November, 2020. Due to Covid the funeral is by invitation only.
The family can be contacted through https://paulinestoppard.muchloved.com/
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020