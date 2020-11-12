|
Mrs Pearl Burdett Clay Cross Mrs Pearl Burdett, of Clay Cross, Chesterfield, has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 81.
Born in Stonebroom and a resident of Clay Cross for 61 years, Pearl was a housewife.
She was a member of the St John Ambulance for many years. She liked having Chernobyl children over when it was possible and enjoyed holidays in her caravan at Ingoldmells, until her health declined.
Pearl was predeceased by her husband Donald. She leaves son Shaun Burdett, daughter Mandy Burrell, grandchildren Lauren, Natalie, Luka and Leon.
The funeral service takes place on November 18, 2020, North Wingfield Church, 12noon, followed by burial at Danesmoor Cemetery.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020