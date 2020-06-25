Home

Mrs Pearl Harriet Evelyn Chaplin Chesterfield Mrs Pearl Harriet Evelyn Chaplin of Ashleigh Residential Home, formerly of Ashgate, has
passed away, aged 97 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Pearl has been a lifelong local resident.
Pearl worked as a wren
during ww2 and then in the
cash office at Co-operative
until she married.
Pearl's hobbies including gardening, walking, reading, crosswords and was very much a family person. Pearl
also loved to dance.
She was predeceased by her husband Harry Chaplin in 1981. Pearl leaves several nieces and nephews and was the last surviving of six siblings.
Interment service at Boythorpe Cemetery will take place on Tuesday June 30th at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
