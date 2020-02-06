|
Mrs Peggy Naylor North Wingfield Mrs Peggy Naylor, of North Wingfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84.
Born at Clay Cross a resident locally for 80 years,she spent four years in Devon with her son. Peggy was a cook and canteen manageress at Chesterfield Police Station, joint manager of Calendar Club, Chesterfield.
She enjoyed travel both at home and abroad, having many friends in Malta.
Peggy leaves her husband Peter, son Stephen.
The funeral service takes place on February 13, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020