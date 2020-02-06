Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Naylor

Notice Condolences

Peggy Naylor Notice
Mrs Peggy Naylor North Wingfield Mrs Peggy Naylor, of North Wingfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84.
Born at Clay Cross a resident locally for 80 years,she spent four years in Devon with her son. Peggy was a cook and canteen manageress at Chesterfield Police Station, joint manager of Calendar Club, Chesterfield.
She enjoyed travel both at home and abroad, having many friends in Malta.
Peggy leaves her husband Peter, son Stephen.
The funeral service takes place on February 13, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -