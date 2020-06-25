|
Mrs Peggy Rose Brimington Mrs Peggy Rose of The Spinney, Lansdowne Road, Brimington has passed away aged 93 years on 11th June 2020 at The Spinney. Born in Giggleswick, North Yorkshire, Peggy has lived locally for 65 years.
Her hobbies included travelling abroad and spending time with family. Peggy was predeceased by Jackie Rose. She leaves behind three daughters Sheila, Lynette and Jacqueline and was predeceased by daughter Carol. Peggy also leaves seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one
great-great-grandchild.
Service at Brimington Crematorium on 25th June 2020 at 3.10pm.
Funeral Director: Wettons
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020