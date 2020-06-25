Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wetton Funeral Service
15 Ringwood Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 1DF
01246 232966
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Rose

Notice Condolences

Peggy Rose Notice
Mrs Peggy Rose Brimington Mrs Peggy Rose of The Spinney, Lansdowne Road, Brimington has passed away aged 93 years on 11th June 2020 at The Spinney. Born in Giggleswick, North Yorkshire, Peggy has lived locally for 65 years.
Her hobbies included travelling abroad and spending time with family. Peggy was predeceased by Jackie Rose. She leaves behind three daughters Sheila, Lynette and Jacqueline and was predeceased by daughter Carol. Peggy also leaves seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one
great-great-grandchild.
Service at Brimington Crematorium on 25th June 2020 at 3.10pm.
Funeral Director: Wettons
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -