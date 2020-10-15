|
|
|
Mrs Peggy Stokes Bolsover Mrs Peggy Stokes, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70.
A lifelong resident of Bolsover, Peggy was a loving housewife, mum, nan and great grandma.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, always loved a new designer handbag and purse and a nice perfume.
Peggy leaves her husband Michael, daughter Nicola, granddaughters Lucy and Beth, great-granddaughter Ellie, sister Jill, brother Alan, niece Sarah, nephew Jamie, great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on October 20, 2020, Bolsover Parish Church, at 11am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020