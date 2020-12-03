|
Mrs Peggy Taylor Chesterfield Mrs Peggy Taylor has sadly passed away, aged 83 years, at The Green Nursing Home, Hasland.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Peggy was retired after lastly
working at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, home loans department.
She loved gardening, music and was an avid reader.
She leaves her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A cremation will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 7th December at 10:50am.
Family flowers only please, with any donations in memory of Peggy to Ashgate Hospice.
All enquiries to B Hattersley and Sons, 211 Chatsworth Road, Tel 01246 232890.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020