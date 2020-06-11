Home

Mr Pete Lunn Holmewood Mr Pete Lunn of Churchland Avenue, Holmewood, formerly Ashover Road, Old Tupton, passed away at home aged 79.
Born in Clay Cross, Pete was a lifelong local resident. He was a former miner. Pete was a football referee for many years, he enjoyed walking his dogs and watching Last of the Summer Wine. He was a loving husband and father. Gone but never forgotten.
Pete leaves his wife Wendy Elizabeth Lunn, his daughter and two sons.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020
