|
|
|
Mr Peter Baguley Staveley Mr Peter Baguley of Staveley passed away at home on March 11, 2020, aged 86 years.
Born in Staveley, he worked in Australia for 10 years before returning to UK.
He was a retired Sales Manager.
He liked watching football and travelling to Thailand.
Peter is survived by his
children Lesley, Lynn and John, grandchildren Joshua, Jessica, Jack, Eden, Hannah and Elliot, great-grandchildren Bonnie and William.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on April 1, 2020 at 14.50.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley. (01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020