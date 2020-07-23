|
Mr Peter William Bestwick Chesterfield Mr Peter William Bestwick of Shirley Close, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 75.
Peter has been a lifelong local resident.
Peter retired in September 2001, he worked from 1974 - 2001 and held various positions at Scarsdale and Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Peter enjoyed keeping close to family and friends, dancing, going on holidays abroad, Tai Chi, reading, going to the theatre, crosswords and sudoku and watching Wimbledon.
Peter leaves behind a brother, six nieces, one nephew and great nieces and nephew.
Funeral service to be held on
30th July 2020 at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, followed by Royal Oak, Old Brampton.
Funeral Directors: Chas Widdowson and Sons, Chesterfield, 01246 273935
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020