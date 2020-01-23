|
Mr Peter Clarke Brampton Mr Peter Clarke, of Brampton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 78.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Peter worked at the Star office in Chesterfield, then was a self employed window cleaner and bin man.
He was interested in all sports, painting wildlife and telling jokes, also going out with family.
Peter leaves his brother Brian, niece Jane and her partner Adam, great nieces Katie and Rach, great nephew Chris, great great niece Summer and great great nephew Leon.
The funeral service took place on January 21, 2020, St Mark's Parish Church, Brampton, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020