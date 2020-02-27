|
Mr Peter Goacher Pilsley Mr Peter Goacher of Pilsley has passed away at The Green Care home, Hasland on February 11, 2020, aged 85.
Born in Holmewood, Peter lived in Pilsley for 43 years.
Peter worked for Kennings at Clay Cross as a tanker driver and later for shell Oil at Doe Hill.
He was a keen angler, enjoyed woodwork and visiting shire horse shows.
Peter leaves his wife Jean, daughter Bridget and her partner David, grandson Luke and great - grandson Lowen.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 2, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to The Green Care Home Residents Fund.
Funeral Directors: S.Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stone Broom, Chesterfield. (01773 872207)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020