Mr Peter Gray Chesterfield Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Peter Gray has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Peter worked as an Electrical Engineer at Davy United, Sheffield and Birtly Engineering, Chesterfield before retiring at age 70.
Peter was interested in fishing, gardening, going on holidays and walking his beloved dogs.
Peter leaves his wife June, daughters Tracey, Sally and Claire, sons-in-law Glen, David and Adrian, grandchildren Sophie, Ashley, Rebecca and Charlie.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 3.50pm.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020