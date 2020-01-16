|
Mr Peter Greenfield Clay Cross Mr Peter Greenfield of Clay Cross has passed away at Hill House Care Home on December 21, 2019, aged 80.
Peter was a lifelong local resident. He worked as a miner at Park House, going onto be a retained fire fighter plus a council refuge employee for NEDDC until his retirement.
Peter enjoyed holidays at Skegness Miners Camp with his family. socialising, playing cards and dominoes and watching football. In his early years he was interested in dancing in Blackpool Tower Ballroom and watching wrestling.
Peter leaves his ex wife Moira, daughter Angela, son Nigel, son-in-law Jimmy, brother Ray, grandchildren Scott, Ryan, Kieran and Callum, great-grandchildren Macy, Lottie, Harrison, Scarlet and Rory.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 24, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield.
(01246 862142)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020