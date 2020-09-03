|
Mr Peter Haslam Brimington Mr Peter Haslam of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78 years.
Born in Eckington, Peter has spent most of his life in Brimington.
Peter worked at Lamp Caps for about 20 years until it was closed. After this, he became a self employed gardener.
Peter was a keen gardener and spent a lot of time in his allotment. He was also chairman of the Show Committee for a number of years.
Peter leaves behind his wife Cynthia, nephew Gary and his partner Michelle, nieces Amanda and Louise, brother Roy, eldest sister Dorothy and youngest sister Maureen as well as a number of other nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 7th September at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.10pm. Please contact family before attending, due to Covid restrictions.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Services, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Tel. 01246 232966
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020