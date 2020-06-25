|
|
|
Mr Peter Keeble Eckington Mr Peter Keeble of Ridge Road, Marsh Lane, Eckington, passed away at home aged 77 years.
Born in Dronfield Woodhouse, Peter lived in Marsh Lane for
57 years.
He was a retired lorry driver.
Peter enjoyed gardening, spending time in his greenhouse looking after his tomato plants, playing bingo at Eckington Miners Welfare and spending time with his family.
Peter leaves his wife Mary,
three daughters, eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday June 26, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral Directors: Allcock Funeral Directors, Eckington.
01246 433328
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020