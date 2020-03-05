|
Mr Peter Kenworthy Somersall Mr Peter Stuart Kenworthy (known as Pete) of Somersall has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 54.
Born at Royton, Oldham, Pete was a local resident for 28 years.
He worked in the teaching profession for over 25 years, and was Deputy Head Teacher at Tibshelf Secondary School before retirement in July 2019.
Pete loved all sports particularly football and played for many local clubs including Alfreton Town, Hucknall, Oakham United. He also liked walking and socialising with family and friends.
Pete leaves his wife Sarah Kenworthy, daughters Isabelle and Lucy.
The funeral service is due to take place on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 3.30 pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, after at Casa Hotel. Family flowers only.
Pete wishes no one to wear black or jeans.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020