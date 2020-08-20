|
Limb Peter Anthony (Tony) Passed away
Thursday 6th August 2020
in the Chesterfield Royal Hospital
after a short illness,
at the age of 87.
Tony was the second son of
Harold and Doris, one of five children,
Roy, Michael, Pamela and Graham
(who sadly passed away in 2000), brought up in Intake, Sheffield.
Tony leaves behind daughters
Julie and Sandra, son Ian,
together with six grandchildren
and two great grandchildren.
Tony lived the majority of his life
in Dronfield where he brought
up his family with Maureen
who passed away in May 2016.
Tony, an electrician by trade
worked predominantly with
Sheffield Transport, Blue Circle
and Banner Plant.
Funeral at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium Friday 28th August 2020 at 10am
(by invitation only due
to Covid restrictions).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020