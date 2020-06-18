|
Mr. Peter McGirr Peter McGirr passed away peacefully on the 29th May 2020 aged 73.
Born in 1947 in the free state of Southern Ireland, he moved to the UK in the 1960's when he joined the Army, the 1st Regiment Queen Surrey's.
He was the eldest brother of seven brothers and four sisters. He met his belated wife, Kathleen, in 1970, whom he married in 1974. They had two daughters, Jacqueline and Elaine and three granddaughters and one grandson.
He worked at Dema Glass for 35 years as a spindle mechanic.
His hobbies were weight lifting, darts, which he played for Derbyshire, line dancing and country music. He enjoyed family holidays abroad.
A private family service is to take place at St Bartholomews Church Yard.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020